Georgia School Shooting, Multiple People Dead and Injured, Suspect In Custody

A shooting on a high school campus in Winder, Georgia left multiple people dead and injured, before a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday -- according to the county sheriff.

In a news conference, the sheriff said 2 people were killed, though local reports indicate as many as 4 were killed. Those numbers are expected to be updated throughout the day -- another press conference was scheduled for later in the afternoon, according to the sheriff.

Barrow County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an active shooter at the school at about 9:30 AM, according to Sheriff Jud Smith.

Terrifying aerial shots from WSB-TV showed a heavy police presence and at least five ambulances on the scene at Apalachee High School by 10:30 AM local time -- and two medical helicopters were spotted airlifting patients out.

Officers responded in force, evacuating students to the school's athletic field.

FBI special agents also swooped in to help local law enforcement, according to a bureau spokesperson.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office confirmed once the scene was secured, students were finally released around 11:30 AM and parents were allowed to pick them up. Other schools in the area also went into "soft lockdown" as an extra precaution.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement he’s thrown all state resources into the mix and is teaming up with local, state and federal agencies to handle the situation and proceed.

No suspect was immediately identified, and no motive was released.