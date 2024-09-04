Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Georgia School Shooting, Multiple People Dead and Injured, Suspect In Custody

GA. SCHOOL SHOOTING Multiple Deaths, Injuries ... Suspect In Custody

090424_apalachee_school_shooting_kal
CHAOS IN GEORGIA
Fox 5 Atlanta

A shooting on a high school campus in Winder, Georgia left multiple people dead and injured, before a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday -- according to the county sheriff.

In a news conference, the sheriff said 2 people were killed, though local reports indicate as many as 4 were killed. Those numbers are expected to be updated throughout the day -- another press conference was scheduled for later in the afternoon, according to the sheriff.

090424_apalachee_school_shooting_sheriff_kal
BEGINNING TO INVESTIGATE
CNN

Barrow County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an active shooter at the school at about 9:30 AM, according to Sheriff Jud Smith.

Terrifying aerial shots from WSB-TV showed a heavy police presence and at least five ambulances on the scene at Apalachee High School by 10:30 AM local time -- and two medical helicopters were spotted airlifting patients out.

0904-Apalachee-High-School-Shooting-Scene-footer-2
Fox 5 Atlanta

Officers responded in force, evacuating students to the school's athletic field.

Apalachee High School

FBI special agents also swooped in to help local law enforcement, according to a bureau spokesperson.

Apalachee High School Shooting Scene
Launch Gallery
The Shooting Scene Launch Gallery
Fox 5 Atlanta

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office confirmed once the scene was secured, students were finally released around 11:30 AM and parents were allowed to pick them up. Other schools in the area also went into "soft lockdown" as an extra precaution.

Apalachee High School
WRDW

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement he’s thrown all state resources into the mix and is teaming up with local, state and federal agencies to handle the situation and proceed.

No suspect was immediately identified, and no motive was released.

Apalachee High is located in Winder, a city in Barrow County, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later