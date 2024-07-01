Ray J Says He's Suicidal Following Near Brawl After BET Awards

Ray J says it's all becoming too much for him to take -- on the heels of nearly getting into a street brawl at a BET Awards afterparty, he says he's suicidal.

Ray poured out his emotions with an alarming social media post in which he references a dispute that went on backstage at Sunday night's BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in downtown L.A. -- he says, "The s**t that. Is Happening is mind blowing - it's making me suicidal and uncomfortable with the perception of reality!"

His Monday morning post came hours after he was involved in a standoff outside GloRilla's BET Awards afterparty. Ray and a Zeus Network exec were yelling about fighting each other, as bodyguards desperately tried to keep things peaceful. Ray did throw a punch but didn't hit anyone. At one point, Ray grabbed a backpack out of his vehicle and charged back into the crowd -- it's unclear what was in the bag, but his team was able to convince him to get back in the vehicle and they drove off without further incident.

It's clear, that fight isn't the only thing on Ray J's mind. He also ranted about BET locking him out of the award show, questioning ... "I don't know who they didn't want me to see -- it was weird."

Separately, he also complained, "THEY PAID ME TO SHUT UP AND I DID! I FEEL BAD AND HATE MYSELF FOR IT! I DON'T WANT ANYMORE OF YOUR DIRTY MONEY!!"

Disturbingly, he also says goodbye and apologizes to his sister, Brandy, and cryptically promises ... "I will make it right, I won't let them get away with it!"

Ray J's loved ones were similarly concerned about him back in October 2022, when, as we reported, he made several posts talking about suicide as he was sitting on a ledge.

We've reached out to people around Ray J to see if he's safe, and to find out what's eating at him.

Story developing ...