Ray J Says He Never Saw Any Crimes Take Place At Diddy's Parties

Ray J is coming clean about Diddy's notorious parties, but he says there's nothing to see in terms of criminal behavior.

The singer was interviewed by Chris Cuomo on NewsNation's "CUOMO" — and he gave a window into his decades long relationship with Diddy, zeroing in on what the feds say were illicit soirees.

Play video content NewsNation

Ray J told Cuomo he and other entertainers frequently attended Diddy's gatherings, yet he never saw any sex trafficking or other serious crimes as detailed in the federal indictment against the music mogul.

Ray J put it this way, “We’ve never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out, like, I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about and I never knew they existed."

He also said he admired and respected Diddy back in the day, while he was trying to make it in the industry.

And while Ray J admits Diddy's situation is unfortunate, he says the next generation of entertainers should learn from the Bad Boy Records CEO's mistakes and show more integrity/transparency.

Play video content 9/16/24 TMZ.com

As we reported ... Diddy was arrested in NYC by federal agents last Monday and charged in an indictment with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, transportation to engage in prostitution and other major offenses.

Play video content TMZ Studios