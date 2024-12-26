Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ray J & Sukihana Sex Kinks Exposed by Princess Love

Ray J and Sukihana are blowing each other's backs out -- a tidbit exposed by Ray's estranged wife Princess Love after she got ahold of his phone!!! 😩

On Thursday, Sukihana set chaos into motion when she posted a text message from Princess via Ray's phone alerting Suki that Ray repeatedly keeps trying to go down -- and PL wants no part of that action!!!

In the text, Princess also teases Suki for being just one of many chicks on Ray's roster ... but also lets her in on a secret woman-to-woman -- Ray hates it when Suki FaceTimes him without having her weave in!!!

Princess took Suki's public post as a green light to open the floodgates and she exposed Ray and Suki's kinks ... offering some NSFW details!!!

The former "Love & Hip Hop" couple had a blowout fight in front of their children a few months ago ... this latest saga just adds another chapter.

