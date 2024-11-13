Ray J Says Celebrities Have Told Him They're Paying Off Diddy's Alleged Victims

Play video content TMZ Studios

Ray J says he's been contacted by multiple celebs who are so scared about their affiliation with Diddy ... they're going to some of the alleged victims and paying them to keep quiet.

Ray appears in TMZ's new TUBI documentary, "The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs" ... and says some high-profile people are trying to cut alleged victims off at the pass, even before they make money demands.

Attorney Tony Buzbee also appears in the doc and reveals he has sent a demand letter out to various high-profile people with an ultimatum ... pay up, or face a lawsuit.

Ray seems nervous as he describes why celebs have contacted him ... and at a point he shuts down, believing he's already said too much.

As we reported, the feds seized videos Diddy recorded, and we're hearing other high-profile people are captured on video during some of the freak-offs.