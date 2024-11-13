Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ray J Says Celebrities Have Told Him They're Paying Off Diddy's Alleged Victims

Ray J Celebs Tell Me They're Paying Off Alleged Diddy Victims to Stay Quiet

110824_diddy_promo_ray_j_kal_v2
PAID TO KEEP QUIET
TMZ Studios

Ray J says he's been contacted by multiple celebs who are so scared about their affiliation with Diddy ... they're going to some of the alleged victims and paying them to keep quiet.

Ray appears in TMZ's new TUBI documentary, "The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs" ... and says some high-profile people are trying to cut alleged victims off at the pass, even before they make money demands.

Diddy Inside The Freak-offs INLINE

Attorney Tony Buzbee also appears in the doc and reveals he has sent a demand letter out to various high-profile people with an ultimatum ... pay up, or face a lawsuit.

Ray seems nervous as he describes why celebs have contacted him ... and at a point he shuts down, believing he's already said too much.

Inside The Diddy White Parties
Launch Gallery
Inside The Wild White Parties Launch Gallery
Getty/Alamy

As we reported, the feds seized videos Diddy recorded, and we're hearing other high-profile people are captured on video during some of the freak-offs.

"TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs" is available now for free on TUBI.

related articles