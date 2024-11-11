Sting Not Distancing From Diddy's 'I'll Be Missing You' - 'It's Still My Song'

Diddy won his first Grammy Award memorializing The Notorious B.I.G., riding The Police's already established hit ... and Sting says there's no need to disrupt history!!!

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Sting was asked about potentially canceling Diddy's "I'll Be Missing You" ... the 1998 smash hit that sampled his group's "Every Breath You Take" from 1983.

Diddy's catalog has been streaming well since his indictment and arrest, which would naturally include one of his biggest hits -- much to the approval of the legendary rocker.

"I don’t know what went on [with Diddy] ... But it doesn’t taint the song at all for me. It’s still my song," Sting told LAT.

Former Jay-Z associate Sauce Money wrote the song and Diddy emerged with Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group after topping the Billboard charts for 11 straight weeks -- firmly establishing his solo career.