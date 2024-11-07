Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Diddy's Beverly Hills Mansion Not Attracting Buyers

Diddy's Beverly Hills mansion has become a white elephant on the real estate market, because prospective buyers have shown ZERO interest since it went up for sale 2 months ago.

Real estate sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... there have been "only a few" potential buyers who have even walked through the mansion that was the subject of a massive Homeland Security raid back in March. We're told no one has shown any interest in buying the place.

Our sources say a married couple recently looked at the house and the woman was "creeped out" and couldn't wait to leave.

As one source put it, there is definitely an "ick factor" because of all the allegations against Diddy -- both civil and criminal.

Beyond that, every realtor we've spoken with says Diddy's asking price is "ridiculous" -- they say it's worth nowhere near the $61.5 million he's asking.

And there's another problem ... as we get closer to Thanksgiving, the real estate market slows down dramatically, and it's pretty much dead through XMAS.

That said, one realtor noted the Menendez murder house in Bev Hills recently sold, but the difference is the murders went down 35 years ago. The Diddy scandal is fresh.

Diddy's got bigger fish to fry right now, but it may be time for a significant price reduction.

