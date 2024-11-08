Diddy's Lawyers Request Bail Again, Say Similar Defendants Were Released

Diddy's once again trying to get out of jail while awaiting his trial ... filing a new motion on Friday asking for bail -- and pointing to cases where his lawyers claim defendants facing similar charges were released.

According to the legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the music mogul's lawyers say Diddy's offering a comprehensive bail package -- complete with a $50 million bond and basically round-the-clock surveillance to ensure he doesn't try to flee the country or intimidate witnesses.

It's a similar argument to the one they made back in September when his bail was shot down twice. But, the attorneys cite other cases where they say defendants accused of similar crimes were allowed to post bail while awaiting trial.

For example, one case involved a CEO accused of sex-trafficking dozens of young men, along with an accomplice who allegedly intimidated witnesses. In that case, Diddy's lawyers say the government asked for a $10 million bond and a $500K bond, respectively, which was far less than the $50 million bail package Diddy's offering in his case.

Making matters worse, Diddy's still locked up in MDC Brooklyn after he's been repeatedly denied bail, with a judge ruling "the government has proven the defendant is a danger."