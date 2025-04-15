Diddy On Hunt for This Specific Kind of Lawyer, Weeks Before Federal Trial

Diddy wants a Black woman in his corner when his federal trial begins -- in less than 3 weeks -- and that's why he's searching for a new attorney to add to his defense team.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Diddy's lawyers are searching for a Black female attorney to join his current trial team of Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos.

Keep in mind, the mogul's attorneys have already raised race as a critical part of its defense ... accusing the feds of trying to take down a rich, successful Black man.

Marc and Teny are both white, so that could be why Diddy is looking to diversify his panel of counselors -- but we're told this new addition is not just for appearances, and the new attorney must have the legal chops to tackle what's sure to be a hard-fought case.

Play video content 9/16/24 TMZ.com

Our sources also say high-powered attorney Mark Geragos will have a significant role in Diddy's case. Regardless of who else Diddy finds to join his personal dream team, we're told Marc and Teny will continue to be lead counselors.

As we reported, one member of his team, Anthony Ricco -- who is Black -- jumped ship back in February.