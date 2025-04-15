Jodeci's K-Ci Going on Tour With Fellow R&B Legends After Recent Health Scare

K-Ci of Jodeci has officially bounced back after a recent pneumonia scare, and he's invited to the cookout ... as in Charlie Wilson's "R&B Cookout Tour"!!!

On Monday, Uncle Charlie announced the 21-city excursion that will also feature the talents of Babyface and El Debarge.

We broke the story back in February ... K-Ci was hospitalized after going down with pneumonia.

The sudden emergency forced Jodeci to cancel their Valentine's Day weekend of love shows while K-Ci was at home being flushed with antibiotics.

The tour is actually co-organized by K-Ci's manager Michael Paran, and he says the idea to bring the R&B powerhouses together was completely organic.

Uncle Charlie says he's been performing for so long, he recognizes fans from over the years ... and wants to have one big happy reunion!!!

The first show kicks off on August 27 at the Hollywood Bowl ... expect tons of baby-making tunes.