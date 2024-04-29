Los Angeles Comedian Rudy Moreno Hospitalized in ICU, Wife Can't Find Him

Rudy Moreno -- a veteran L.A. comedian who's huge in the Latin comedy scene -- is currently hospitalized in the ICU ... but his spouse tells us she can't even locate him.

The stand-up's wife, Arlene, tells TMZ ... Rudy's been in the intensive care unit at a local hospital here in Los Angeles since last Tuesday -- this after she says he was admitted following a bout with pneumonia and receiving dialysis treatment.

The problem ... Arlene herself is also on the mend, telling us she's also been in the hospital lately following a lung transplant ... and now, she says the hospital Rudy was supposed to be at is apparently telling her they can't find him in their system.

We're told Arlene is still at Cedars-Sinai herself ... so she hasn't had a chance to fully vet the situation. Rudy's agent, Mark Scroggs, tells us he hasn't spoken to RM in a few weeks ... and hasn't been able to get a hold of him either.

Friends and fans of Rudy's have been posting about his health scare on Facebook -- but aside from that ... Scroggs says he hasn't heard a peep from his client himself.

Obviously, it's a scary situation ... especially if Rudy's whereabouts are unaccounted at the moment. It's also gotta be majorly disheartening news for the comedy scene in general. He's rubbed shoulders with some giants in the game ... George Lopez, Gabriel Iglesias, Sinbad, Craig Robinson and others.