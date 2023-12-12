Jodeci Announces 'The Show, After Party' Las Vegas Residency for 2024

Jodeci, the R&B group that racked up hits and crazy headlines equally over the years, is reuniting in a major way next year ... with a Las Vegas residency!!!

All 4 original members -- K-Ci, Jojo, Devante Swing and Mr. Dalvin -- will be at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in 2024 throughout March and July.

The Show, The After Party, The Vegas Residency is modeled after the group's classic third album ... so, expect a lot of "Freek'n" in Sin City!!!

As a quartet, Jodeci sold millions of records and brothers K-Ci and Jojo sold millions more as a duet ... which means the show could be like a one-band "Verzuz" on stage.

They've also been keeping their chops sharp performing with fellow R&B royalty SWV, Dru Hill, Charlie Wilson and New Edition in the past year.

