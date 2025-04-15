Sean Kingston Posts $100K Bond, Released After Brief Time in Miami Custody

UPDATE

8:23 AM PT -- Sean Kingston's attorney Zeljka Bozanic tells TMZ ... "Mr. Kingston’s bond has been posted and he is in the process of being released."

Sean Kingston was in lockup Tuesday 'cause he couldn’t cough up the $100K cash bond tied to his federal wire fraud case.

Kingston, who got hit with a guilty verdict last month alongside his mom, Janice Turner, on all five charges, is now sitting tight at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, TMZ has learned.

Following his conviction last month, he was confined to home detention pending sentencing on the condition he could post a $100K cash bond. But now that the singer and rapper is unable to come up with the money, he's been taken into custody.

As we reported, Sean and his mom were accused of scamming businesses out of more than $1 million in a fraud scheme with jewelry, luxury cars, and other high-end goods.

Prosecutors say Sean and Janice scored over $1 mil in property through their scheme -- ripping off a car dealer for a $160K Cadillac Escalade, and jewelers for $480K in bling ... all without coughing up a cent.

The feds raised Sean’s Florida mansion in May 2024, and it wasn’t long before they were both arrested.

They’re each staring down up to 20 years in prison for every single count they were convicted on.

Kingston's attorney Robert Rosenblatt tells TMZ ... Sean is unable to come up with the cash bond for now, but they're working on it. Rosenblatt says some unnamed celebrity friends are trying to help Sean out.