Sean Kingston, Mother Found Guilty in Federal Wire Fraud Case

Sean Kingston and his mother have been convicted in their federal wire fraud case.

The "Beautiful Girls" singer and his mom, Janice Turner, were found guilty Friday on all five charges they were facing.

Sean reportedly cried as the jury returned the guilty verdict ... and he told U.S. Marshalls to "protect my mother" as they remanded her into custody and took her away from the courtroom.

As we reported ... Sean and his mother were accused of defrauding businesses out of more than $1 million in a fraud scheme involving jewelry, luxury vehicles and other goods.

The judge deemed Sean's mother a flight risk, which is why she's in custody ... and Sean is now on home detention as they await their July 11 sentencing.

Sean and his mom are looking at some hard time after being convicted of wire fraud ... we're talking a max of 20 years in prison on each count, for each of them.

As we told you ... federal prosecutors said Sean and his mother unjustly enriched themselves by falsely claiming they sent money transfers to pay for high-end goods ... and then kept the stuff even after it was discovered the payments never went through.

Prosecutors claimed Sean and Janice obtained more than $1 million in property through their alleged scheme -- including ripping off a car dealer for a $160K Cadillac Escalade and jewelers for $480K worth of bling ... all without paying a dime.

The feds raided Sean's Florida mansion in May 2024 ... and shortly after they were both arrested.