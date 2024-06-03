Sean Kingston Booked in Florida Jail on Charges in $1 Million Fraud Case

Sean Kingston has officially been booked in the Broward County jail ... more than a week after his South Florida home was raided by cops.

The rapper/singer -- as well as his mother -- have been charged with defrauding companies and people of over a million dollars worth of goods and services. The singer was originally arrested on May 23 at Fort Irwin ... but agreed to be extradited to Florida.

His mother Janice was arrested the same day ... getting taken into custody amid the raids on her son's rental home.

As we reported ... Kingston is facing a mountain of charges -- including perpetrating an organized scheme to defraud several companies, grand theft, identity theft, fraud and other crimes involving a jeweler, an exotic car dealer and several other businesses.

Kingston and Turner's lawyer, Robert Rosenblatt, previously told AP News they're confident they'll achieve a "successful resolution" regarding the charges.

Following the raids, Kingston shared on his Instagram Stories ... "People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother!.. my lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

This isn't Kingston's nor Turner's first run-in with the law. Remember, the singer was previously serving a 2-year probation sentence for a case involving the trafficking of stolen property.

As for his mother ... back in 2006, she pled guilty to bank fraud for stealing over $160k and served almost a year and a half in prison. She's currently out on bail ... posting a hefty bond to secure her release.