Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Sean Kingston's Florida Home Raided by Cops, Mom Arrested

Sean Kingston House Raided, Mom Arrested

sean kingston cops raid
Getty/WSVN Composite

Sean Kingston is in the crosshairs of a criminal investigation ... and the hard evidence is that his house was just raided.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office raided Kingston's residence in Southwest Ranches, FL Thursday morning. We're told his mother, Janice Turner, was arrested at the house during the raid and is facing multiple charges, including fraud and theft. Sean wasn't home at the time.

COPS ON THE PREMISES

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Sean himself is also a target in the investigation, although our sources would not say what he allegedly did to trigger the investigation. We do know, however, Sean was sued back in February for allegedly not paying for a $150,000 entertainment system, and the lawyer repping the company that sued him was present during Thursday's raid.

Several vehicles belonging to the Sheriff's office were seen camped out at the mansion, where Kingston resides.

WSVN

Sean's rep had no comment about the raid or the investigation.

Before the raid, Kingston -- who is best known for his songs "Beautiful Girls," "Beat It," and "Take You There" -- posted on his Instagram Stories that he was in Los Angeles for work ... stating he was heading to Las Vegas next for the HEATWAVE event.

Sean Kingston -- Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Sean Kingston Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

He has yet to address the situation on social media.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later