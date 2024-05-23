Sean Kingston's Florida Home Raided by Cops, Mom Arrested

Sean Kingston is in the crosshairs of a criminal investigation ... and the hard evidence is that his house was just raided.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office raided Kingston's residence in Southwest Ranches, FL Thursday morning. We're told his mother, Janice Turner, was arrested at the house during the raid and is facing multiple charges, including fraud and theft. Sean wasn't home at the time.

Play video content

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Sean himself is also a target in the investigation, although our sources would not say what he allegedly did to trigger the investigation. We do know, however, Sean was sued back in February for allegedly not paying for a $150,000 entertainment system, and the lawyer repping the company that sued him was present during Thursday's raid.

Several vehicles belonging to the Sheriff's office were seen camped out at the mansion, where Kingston resides.

Sean's rep had no comment about the raid or the investigation.

Before the raid, Kingston -- who is best known for his songs "Beautiful Girls," "Beat It," and "Take You There" -- posted on his Instagram Stories that he was in Los Angeles for work ... stating he was heading to Las Vegas next for the HEATWAVE event.