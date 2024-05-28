Sean Kingston Hit with 10 Charges in Florida Fraud Case

When Sean Kingston gets back to Florida he'll be facing a mountain of charges in his fraud case, and cops claim he and his mother racked up around a million bucks worth of merch ... without paying.

According to the arrest warrant issued in Broward County the singer is facing a total of 10 charges related to the raid Sheriff's deputies conducted last week ... with the biggest one being an alleged organized scheme to defraud several companies.

In the docs, authorities say Sean and his mother, Janice Turner ripped off a jeweler, an exotic car dealer and several other businesses for well into the 6-figures. For instance, the car dealer allegation is over a Cadillac Escalade worth $159,701.49 ... and the jewelry was worth a whopping $480K!

Sean's also facing a grand theft charge for an $86,568.33 piece of furniture ... a custom bed.

The other charges are all related to defrauding banks and writing bad checks. Janice is facing a total of 8 charges.

One of the counts against Sean is a probation violation. He was on probation for trafficking stolen property. As we reported, he's scheduled to appear Tuesday in a San Bernardino court for his extradition hearing ... before he's sent back to Florida.