Sean Kingston Arrest Video, Police Take Him in After Concert

Sean Kingston's sitting in county lockup, awaiting extradition to Florida ... after cops nabbed him Thursday night, and TMZ got footage of authorities meeting him moments after his concert on a military base.

Check out the clip ... you see officers leading Sean to an RV, right after he stepped off the stage. While they don't immediately cuff him -- his hands are free in the video -- we know he was subsequently arrested, and cops did note that he went peacefully.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... the video was taken around 4 PM Thursday at Fort Irwin, the base in the Mojave Desert where SK was performing.

We're told a federal agent -- wearing a bulletproof vest -- stood in the wings, waiting for Sean, and immediately escorted him to the RV.

As we reported ... cops arrested Sean on fraud and theft charges just hours after the Broward Sheriff's Office raided his Florida home and arrested his mother, Janice Turner.

Photos we got from inside the house showed a giant LED TV being taken apart panel by panel ... which lines up with the fact an electronics company is suing him for allegedly not paying for a $150k entertainment system.