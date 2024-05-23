Sean Kingston Raid Photos Appear to Show $150k Home Theater System

The raid on Sean Kingston's house came after months of investigation ... and, new photos show one of the items cops went looking to find -- a massive LED screen.

Attorney Dennis Card -- who's representing a company suing Sean for allegedly not paying for a $150k home entertainment system -- says he was present when the raid went down and took photos of technicians slowly dismantling the system.

Check out the pics ... you can see the front of the huge screen's totally stripped down, one panel at a time. In other shots you can see custom sports jerseys framed on the wall, as well as a pic from outside the home.

Card tells TMZ ... a detective from Broward County called and asked his client to provide a sworn affidavit months before the raid regarding the claims made in his lawsuit against Kingston.

Play video content

Dennis says he showed up at the raid to make sure officers seized the $150k home theater and sound system ... a job that included taking more than 1,000 panels off the equipment, one by one.

Card says his team provided cops with signed receipts, photos of the equipment being installed, and more. Dennis wasn't the only person at the house -- he says 2 women also showed up to reclaim a super-pricey mattress from Sean's place.

As we reported ... cops arrived at the property in Southwest Ranches, FL Thursday morning and arrested Sean's mom Janice Turner on multiple charges, including theft and fraud.