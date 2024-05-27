Sean Kingston's Mom Bails Out of Jail After Fraud, Theft Arrest

Sean Kingston's mother is breathing fresh Florida air again -- after spending 4 days behind bars, she's bailed out following her arrest in the raid at Sean's house.

Janice Turner got busted a few hours before Sean during the Broward County Sheriff's raid Thursday on the singer's Florida home. As we reported ... Janice was taken into custody on a warrant for fraud and theft.

According to court records, the 61-year-old is facing 8 charges, including conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and identity theft. After her bail hearing Friday, she posted a $160,000 bond to secure her release. The Broward County jail tells us she was released Sunday around 5:54 PM.

Janice Turner, the mother of singer Sean Kingston, appeared in bond court following her and her son’s recent arrest. https://t.co/e2dy9152Y7 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) May 24, 2024 @wsvn

Of course, her son would also get busted Thursday -- on the same warrant -- just a few hours later, and on the opposite coast. Sean performed a show at Fort Irwin, CA, and authorities arrested him immediately afterward. He's been sitting in San Bernardino County jail all weekend, and will face his extradition hearing Tuesday ... before he's sent back to Florida.

If Janice -- who already has a 2005 conviction for bank fraud -- is heading back to Sean's home in Southwest Ranches, FL, it might feel kinda empty due to the raid. TMZ got the first pics inside the house, showing some of the merchandise cops confiscated ... including a giant LED TV screen, which is worth $150K.