Sean Kingston Released from Jail After Arrest & Extradition, Posts $100K Bond

Sean Kingston is finally out of police custody after being arrested and extradited in his fraud case ... 'cause he was able to post bond, but had to jump through a couple hoops first.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, SK was released on a $100K bond Wednesday in Broward County with special conditions ... Sean had to surrender his passport and any firearms to officials.

Not just this ... but his mortgage collateral will also be filed in public records within 10 days -- so he's got his house on the line here.

The "Beautiful Girls" singer announced his newfound freedom on IG -- thanking God, his family, friends and extensive legal team ... plus his fans for supporting him throughout the ordeal. He also got reassurance from his mother, who's charged in the case as well.

Prosecutors claim Sean and his mother, Janice Turner swindled several businesses out of hundreds of thousands of dollars ... including a Cadillac car dealer, a high-end furniture store, and even a jeweler.

As we told you ... authorities also want SK to foot the $5,268.53 taxpayers' bill to extradite him from California to Florida ... which would only add to the massive tally he might end up owing if the case doesn't go his way.