Sean Kingston Florida Fraud Case, Sheriff Wants Him To Pay For Extradition

Sheriff Wants Him To Pay Up ...

Sean Kingston was shipped out from California to Florida in his $1 million fraud case, and now a Sunshine State sheriff's office wants to send the singer a bill for the transport costs.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the Broward County Sheriff's Office is asking the court to have Sean pay back the taxpayers of Broward County for the cost of his extradition.

BCSO says taxpayers shelled out $5,268.53 for Sean's extradition from Cali ... with transport costs going towards commercial airline tickets, hotels, car rental and travel allowances for the U.S. Marshalls and Broward County sheriffs deputies tasked with bringing Sean back to Florida.

Sean's attorney Robert Rosenblatt tells TMZ … Sean arrived back in Florida on Sunday night after a flight -- and his legal team at this point is focused on getting Sean freed on bond, so the restitution matter is a bit on the back burner for them, at least for now.

Play video content TMZ.com

As we reported ... Sean is facing 10 charges related to the raid Sheriff's deputies conducted last week at his home in Florida.

Sean is accused of running an organized scheme to defraud several companies.

Play video content

Remember ... authorities say Sean and his mother, Janice Turner, ripped off an exotic car dealer, a jeweler and several other businesses for well into the 6-figure range.

Sean's also facing a grand theft charge over an $86k custom bed ... plus charges related to writing a bad check and defrauding banks.

Play video content TMZ.com