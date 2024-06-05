Sean Kingston Surfaces in Florida After Jail Release, Mom & Safaree Visit

Sean Kingston is leaning on family and friends after being released from jail in his fraud case ... 'cause his ma paid him a visit at his Florida home, and she brought Safaree along.

The "Beautiful Girls" singer couldn't be bothered to put on pants to welcome his guests Wednesday ... greeting them outside his Weston estate in nothing but a white tee and some black biker shorts. Indeed ... the dude looks totally relaxed, despite what's going on.

Sean's had a pretty busy day ... before the in-home visit, he got out of jail, which included conditions. He was released on a $100k bond after surrendering his passport and any firearms.

Sean hosted his mom, Janice Turner, and Safaree at the same home he has on the line in his fraud case ... as we told you, he had to use his mortgage as collateral to secure his bond -- and right after he was sprung, it looks like he went home to enjoy the crib.

Lots to talk about for Sean and co., we're sure ... remember, his mother was also arrested and charged in the same case.

As we first told you ... Sean got back to Florida over the weekend after being extradited from California. The Broward County Sheriff is now trying to foot the bill for the cross-country transport ... pegging the total cost at a little over $5k.

Remember ... Sean has been in legal hot water ever since cops raided his Florida home ... with prosecutors claiming Sean and his mom swindled several businesses out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Their alleged victims include a jeweler, a high-end furniture store and a Cadillac car dealer.

Anyway, Sean's enjoying some limited freedoms as the case moves forward ... and it seems he's got plenty of folks to keep him company in the interim.