Lil Wayne Tried Calling Kendrick Lamar About 'GNX' But Got Ignored, Says Joe Budden

Kendrick Lamar had SMH vibes for Lil Wayne on his new "GNX" album and according to Joe Budden, the "Not Like Us" rapper made the situation more tense by leaving him on read!!!

The bombshell rumor was made on the new episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast"... a little birdie told Joe that Wayne had hopped in the booth to respond to Kendrick's "wacced out murals" bars after phoning him up but never getting Kendrick to pick up.

Kendrick tackled Wayne's lack of Super Bowl love at the top of "GNX" ... "Used to bump 'Tha Carter III' / I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down" ... "Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me / All these n****s agitated, I'm just glad they showin' they faces / Quite frankly, plenty artists, but they outdated / Old-ass flows, tryna convince me that you they favorite."

The 'JBP' and Marc Lamont Hill immediately began discussing Wayne's ability to even confidently beat K. Dot in a battle to begin with. Veteran MCs Cassidy and Bahamadia may have caught some strays in the process ... Philly stand up?!?

