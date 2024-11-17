Big Sean Says He Already Bought Super Bowl Tickets, Lions Are A Lock To Make It

Play video content TMZSports.com

While we don't know if Lil Wayne will be making an appearance at the Super Bowl in his hometown of New Orleans, we do know another big-time rapper will be in attendance -- Big Sean -- who tells TMZ Sports he already has tickets to the big game!

That's how confident Sean feels!

We caught up with the Detroit rapper out in Los Angeles ... and he didn't waver at all -- he's emphatic in his declaration that Jared Goff and the Lions are a lock to make the big game.

"Bet all your money on the Lions, I swear to god," he said. "And you know I don't even like to bet against Patrick Mahomes, man. But I got to go with the Lions, brother."

While he didn't outright say it'd be Lions vs. Chiefs ... it seems like the 36-year-old is anticipating that being the matchup.

With the reigning Super Bowl champs sitting at 9-0, and the Lions with just one loss (8-1), it's not far-fetched.