Kurtis Blow Shares Secrets Of Hip Hop Longevity At 65 After Heart Transplant

Play video content TMZ.com

Hip Hop pioneer Kurtis Blow says he's booming with life thanks to adjustments in his health regime -- perfect timing because he has a busy holiday season ahead!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with KB at LAX on Thursday, and he tells us by switching up his diet, drinking lots of water, and adding more hours of quality sleep, he's been able to hit the gym again ... not bad for a 65-year-old legend!!!

The NYC native successfully underwent heart-transplant surgery a few years ago, and advises his fellow rap elders -- and fans alike -- to start prioritizing their health and nutrition.

All rappers who ever bragged about selling records can call Kurtis Blow their blueprint ... his 1980 hit "The Breaks" is literally the first hip hop song to be certified Gold.

Not to mention, he showed off his physical physique on the album cover ... paving the way for guys like LL Cool J, Big Sean and A$AP Rocky to do the same!!!

LL just released his latest album at 56 years old ... and told The Breakfast Club he doesn't believe in a rapper's retirement, and more ethos Kurtis is campaigning.

Kurtis has long had an affinity towards b-boying, and gives a shoutout to everyone still pop-lock-and-dropping it ... which includes the top dawg Raygun ... but 'tis the season.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.