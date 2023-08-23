Public Enemy, Ice-T Headlining Free Old School Rap Concerts in D.C.

Public Enemy and Ice-T are set to take over the nation's capital to cement hip hop's 50th anniversary ... a booming told-you-so moment for Ice, who's been vouching for the rap vets, lately.

The free blowout concert is set for October 6-7 and will feature a ton of rap legends ... Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel and Scorpio, The Sugarhill Gang, Kid ‘n Play, Roxanne Shante, Positive K and many more will be performing at West Potomac Park on the National Mall in Washington D.C.!!!

DJ Hurricane will also be spinning a special Beastie Boys tribute set and the event is produced in collaboration with Ice-T, Nathan Parienti and Lauren Bissell for Chasing Live and Mickey Bentson’s The Art of Rap ... a full-circle moment for the "Colors" rapper, who's been watching the culture from an OG's perspective.

From what I’ve noticed.. Classic HipHop is selling out Arenas world wide! NAS, WuTang, 50cent, LL, Snoop, IceCube.. Our fans are showing up and having a blast!! It’s a great feeling. Respect to the OGs! We’re not done… 💥💥💥💥 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 19, 2023 @FINALLEVEL

Ice recently saluted the accomplishments of his peers ... Snoop Dogg, Nas and LL Cool J, just to name a few ... noting how the old school has been leading the charge.

Play video content TMZ.com

LL echoed those exact same sentiments a couple weeks ago when we spoke to him about the anniversary!!!