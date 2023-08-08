LL Cool J Says He's Grateful His Hip Hop Prediction Came True

Hip Hop Was Always Big to Me ...

LL Cool J's involved in multiple celebrations this week to commemorate hip hop's 50th anniversary -- a full-circle moment for the legendary rapper who always knew rap music was going places!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught Uncle L out Tuesday in NYC, where he expressed gratitude his chosen profession blossomed into one of the biggest cultural phenomenons ever witnessed.

LL's "Rock The Bells" tagline isn't just the name of his SiriusXM radio show and festival ... it's a cut from his debut album "Radio," released all the way back in 1985!!!

That predates social media, podcasts, streaming ... virtually everything hip hop is known for these days, but despite the changing landscape, LL is still keeping his skills sharp for the booth and the road.

He tells us he's geeked over his upcoming tour with The Roots, which he describes as mixtape-type show that lasts a few hours, with plenty of special guests!!!