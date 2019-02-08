Kurtis Blow VA Atty General Is Ugly, Disgraceful For Wearing Blackface

Kurtis Blow Ridicules VA AG Mark Herring for Blackface 'Honoring' Him

Rap icon Kurtis Blow is outraged Virginia's Attorney General chose to "honor" him by wearing blackface.

Kurtis was on "TMZ Live" when he called out Mark Herring for being disrespectful, ugly and degrading when he wore blackface in 1980 as a 19-year-old college student at the University of Virginia. Herring admitted to dressing up as the rapper -- complete with "wigs and brown makeup" -- when he performed Blow's songs.

Virginia's leadership has come under fire after Governor Ralph Northam admitted earlier this week to wearing blackface when he dressed as Michael Jackson during a 1980 costume and dance competition. Herring called for Northam's resignation, but now Herring is dealing with his very own controversy.

Check it out ... Kurtis says even though Herring was a fan, what he did by wearing blackface was a disgrace. Kurtis then gives Jimmy Fallon props for getting it right on 'The Tonight Show.'