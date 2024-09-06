Big Sean Praises Rich Homie Quan: 'We Had Some Great Sessions'

Play video content TMZ.com

Big Sean is confident he released the best rap album of 2024 ... but news of Rich Homie Quan's death is weighing heavy on his heart, like so many others in the hip hop community.

The Detroit-bred MC caught up with TMZ Hip Hop at his "Better Me Than You" album pop-up event in Hollywood Thursday, where he told us he'll be cherishing the various sessions he and Quan shared over the years inside L.A.'s famed Treehouse Studios.

We confirmed Rich Homie's death, which happened suddenly Thursday morning. Sean remembers the Atlanta rapper as a good-hearted, unique talent.

Sean Don tackled many topics of mental health and adversity on his new album, and tells us life is too rare and too short to let temporary roadblocks stop your path ... and everyone should make the most of their time on Earth.

Rich Homie Quan touched millions during his lifetime, and looked spirited during his last live performance on Sunday in Arkansas.

