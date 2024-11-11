Detroit Lions' James Houston Denies Crapping Himself During 'SNF' Game
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston is adamant he didn't go No. 2 on himself while on the field Sunday ... saying the stain on the back of his pants was actually nothing more than some spilled sports drink.
Houston -- the 217th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft -- put all the speculation to bed in a late-night X post following Detroit's come-from-behind win over the Texans ... explaining the poop-colored marking on his white trousers was simply Gatorade.
Yooooo did James Houston sh!t his pants ?? @Jthouston_4 @Lions @NFL pic.twitter.com/phi66sv0Fg— Jaesan (@JaesanGaylord) November 11, 2024 @JaesanGaylord
"Ay yall," he wrote, "I had sat on some Gatorade."
"Just chill," he added.
Of course, just hours earlier, many had thought he had a bathroom accident ... as -- check out a replay from a tackle he made early in the second quarter of the "Sunday Night Football" tilt inside NRG Stadium -- it sure looked like he did.
James Houston needs some Charmin. pic.twitter.com/whk1io4ohM— michael stone (@stoney16) November 11, 2024 @stoney16
But, according to Houston ... there's no problem here.
The 25-year-old actually had one of his best games of the season despite the whole ordeal ... recording a sack in the 26-23 victory -- so maybe the Gatorade mishap's good luck?
Either way, stand down, Charmin.