Detroit Lions' James Houston Denies Crapping Himself During 'SNF' Game

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston is adamant he didn't go No. 2 on himself while on the field Sunday ... saying the stain on the back of his pants was actually nothing more than some spilled sports drink.

Houston -- the 217th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft -- put all the speculation to bed in a late-night X post following Detroit's come-from-behind win over the Texans ... explaining the poop-colored marking on his white trousers was simply Gatorade.

"Ay yall," he wrote, "I had sat on some Gatorade."

"Just chill," he added.

Of course, just hours earlier, many had thought he had a bathroom accident ... as -- check out a replay from a tackle he made early in the second quarter of the "Sunday Night Football" tilt inside NRG Stadium -- it sure looked like he did.

But, according to Houston ... there's no problem here.

The 25-year-old actually had one of his best games of the season despite the whole ordeal ... recording a sack in the 26-23 victory -- so maybe the Gatorade mishap's good luck?