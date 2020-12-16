Todd Gurley Fumbles His Phone in the Toilet ... 'S**t Happens Literally!'

Fumbles His Phone in the Toilet

It's been a rough week for NFL superstars in the crapper ...

Just ask Todd Gurley who dropped his cell phone into the toilet while taking a dump and was then forced to make a decision -- retrieve it or not!?!?

Think about it ... Todd is super rich -- he can afford another cell phone! So, should he fish it out and use it again? Or just junk it and get a new one?? Man, this is tough.

But Gurley, thankfully, walked us through the situation in real-time on social media,

It all started Wednesday at 12:34 PM -- "Dropped my phone in the toilet while taking a #2 smh. Shxt happens literally."

So, how did he drop the phone exactly?

"Man I laid it on my lap next thing I know it’s sitting on a like of 💩."

Seven minutes later ... an update.

"I just sprayed my phone with Mrs. Meyer’s cleaner and called it a day lol."

HE FISHED IT OUT OF THE POOP TOILET!! GROSS!!!

Afterward, Gurley reached out to Lamar Jackson, who also made some headlines over an alleged bathroom incident this week.

"Yo @Lj_era8 any tips my dude?"

C'mon, that's hilarious!