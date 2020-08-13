Todd Gurley Lists L.A. Pad For $2.3 Mil, Waterfall Slide and Basketball Court

8/13/2020 1:03 PM PT
Todd Gurley's Los Angeles Home -- For $ALE!
Agents of LA

Todd Gurley's cutting more L.A. ties after parting ways with the Rams -- selling his massive 5,100 square foot crib for a cool $2.3 mil.

The NFL superstar didn't just live at the 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom spot in Chatsworth, he also hosted a bunch of celebrity pickup games on his private court ... featuring stars like Cam Newton, YG and Quavo.

But, now that Gurley has signed a new 1-year $5.5 mil contract with the Atlanta Falcons, he doesn't feel the need to keep such a massive place in L.A.

The place was custom-built in 2005 and features a cool resort-style pool, waterfall slide and hot tub.

Agents of LA

And, there's another celebrity connection -- Snoop Dogg's son Julian Broadus is working with the listing agents, Tai Savetsila and Michael Chambers of Agents of LA.

We're told Julian is interested in real estate -- and will help out in an "apprentice" role so he can learn the business.

As for Todd, the 26-year-old Gurley has reportedly made close to $40 million in contract money is his 5-year career ... which means he won't have ANY problems finding a sweet new pad in ATL.

