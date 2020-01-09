Todd Gurley Parties Hard At L.A. Kings Game, Chugs Beers With Dodgers Stars!
1/9/2020 7:34 AM PT
Did you know Todd Gurley could party like a frat star!??!
Neither did we ... until Wednesday night -- when the L.A. Rams running back chugged beers and bro'd down with Dodgers stars at the L.A. Kings game!!!
The video of Gurley throughout the night was more entertaining than the actual on-ice action ... 'cause the 25-year-old lived it up in on-the-glass seats for the Kings-Stars game at Staples Center.
Ya gotta watch the clip ... Gurley rages his face off, throws back some suds and even gets into a chug-off with Dodgers players Gavin Lux, Matt Beaty and Kody Hoese.
IT WAS AWESOME!!!
But the best part? Arena cameras broadcast almost all of it on the jumbotron!!!!
Todd Gurley/Gavin Lux chug off pic.twitter.com/hV0MpNAce2— Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) January 9, 2020 @Jack_A_Harris
Of course, Gurley and the Dodgers could use the booze ... both squads had rough seasons, with the Rams missing the playoffs and the Dodgers exiting the postseason early.
As for if their antics helped the Kings ... not really, 'cause L.A. lost to Dallas 2-1.
But hey, we sure as hell enjoyed watching the party!!
