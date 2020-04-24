Titans' Mike Vrabel Says Son Did NOT Take a Dump During NFL Draft, I Can Explain

Breaking News

It sure LOOKED like Mike Vrabel's son was busted on the can during the NFL Draft ... but the Titans coach insists he was NOT POOPING!

Social media blew up when live NFL Draft coverage switched over to Vrabel's home, which was weird from the jump!

Was there a guy wearing a Frozone costume from "The Incredibles"? Yes.

Was there a guy with a blonde mustache and mullet-wearing Vrabel's old Pro Bowl jersey? Indeed.

Is that guy pooping in the background?! Not exactly ...

Vrabel says the alleged dumper is his son, Tyler -- but Coach is adamant he was NOT dropping a deuce with the door open!!!

Mike claims Tyler was simply sitting on a stool -- which makes sense.

Do you REALLY think the guy would do his biz with the door open with a live TV feed running inside the house? Probably not.

Still, what a weird night.

Oh, and did you see when the Titans drafted lineman Isaiah Wilson from Georgia and his mom basically physically removed his girlfriend from his lap?!?!?