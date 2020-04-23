Ed Orgeron Crowns Joe Burrow True 'Tiger King,' Sorry Joe Exotic!

Breaking News

There can only be one Tiger King and it sure as hell ain't Netflix star Joe Exotic ... so says LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who's deemed Joe Burrow the REAL owner of that title.

Of course, Joe is one of the greatest LSU Tigers in school history despite only 2 years with the program ... and he broke a bunch of school records during his run in Baton Rouge.

Coach O agrees ... 'cause when he was randomly asked about Netflix's mega-hit docuseries prior to Thursday's draft ... he made sure to mention his former superstar QB is the only guy worthy of the title.

"None of that 'Tiger King' business," Orgeron told ESPN. "There's only one Tiger King and he's fixin' to get drafted first tonight!!!"

