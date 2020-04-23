Ed Orgeron Crowns Joe Burrow True 'Tiger King,' Sorry Joe Exotic!
LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Joe Burrow's The True Tiger King ... Sorry Joe Exotic!!!
4/23/2020 3:44 PM PT
There can only be one Tiger King and it sure as hell ain't Netflix star Joe Exotic ... so says LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who's deemed Joe Burrow the REAL owner of that title.
Of course, Joe is one of the greatest LSU Tigers in school history despite only 2 years with the program ... and he broke a bunch of school records during his run in Baton Rouge.
Coach O agrees ... 'cause when he was randomly asked about Netflix's mega-hit docuseries prior to Thursday's draft ... he made sure to mention his former superstar QB is the only guy worthy of the title.
"None of that 'Tiger King' business," Orgeron told ESPN. "There's only one Tiger King and he's fixin' to get drafted first tonight!!!"
LSU coach Ed Orgeron was asked if he's watched Tiger King.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 23, 2020 @NFL_DovKleiman
"None of that Tiger King business. There's only one tiger king and he's fixin' to get drafted first tonight"
🤣pic.twitter.com/9VNymPvPXN
Well, as it turns out Coach O's TRUE Tiger King is about to remain a tiger ... 'cause the Cincinnati Bengals are CERTAINLY drafting the Ohio kid with the #1 overall pick in a little bit. It's a matter of WHEN not IF.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.