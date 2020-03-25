Joe Burrow And Heisman Trophy Beg Americans, Stay Quarantined And Donate!

Play video content Breaking News

Future #1 overall pick Joe Burrow is calling all Americans to listen to the experts and STAY INSIDE!!! .. and if you don't wanna listen to Joe, at least listen to his friend, Mr. Heisman.

The LSU national champ gave a PSA on the coronavirus pandemic (with his shiny, new trophy behind his shoulder) on his Twitter on Wednesday ... begging folks to follow all the precautionary procedures to stop spreading COVID-19.

"This is obviously a crazy time for everybody right now," the 23-year-old said. "I think it's more important now than ever to follow directions that the government lays out."

Burrow is asking everyone to wash their hands, self-quarantine and stay home... "so we can flatten the curve a little bit and get back to a normal life, and the only way we can do that is if we follow instructions."

"Everyone wants this to end as quickly as possible, we just have to do everything in our power to limit the spread of this and flatten the curve."

Burrow -- whose Heisman acceptance speech sparked nearly half a million dollars in donations to the Athens County Food Pantry -- is also asking those who are financially able to donate to help out if possible.

It's clear Burrow is still looking out for his home state of Ohio ... which currently has 567 reported cases of the coronavirus.