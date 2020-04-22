Joe Burrow Says He Could Score 15 Points In An NBA Game, For Real!

Joe Burrow I Could Score 15 Pts In An NBA Game ... For Real!!!

4/22/2020 7:50 AM PT
Joe Burrow torched the entire SEC ... and now the ex-LSU superstar says he can light up the NBA too ... saying he's confident he could drop 15 points in a real pro game!!!

Of course, Burrow was no one-sport athlete back in his high school days with the Athens Bulldogs in Ohio -- he was a damn good hooper as well.

How great does he think he was?? The 23-year-old says his stroke is so automatic, he could post up in his sweet spot and make it rain all night.

"I could spot up in the corner and get 12 to 15, make a couple 3s," Burrow told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks.

Now, the question to Burrow was how many points could he score if he had an entire month to prepare for the game ... but given the dude's confidence, he probably doesn't think he'd need it.

"You gotta put me on a team with LeBron or Chris Paul or someone and I can just spot up in the corner and let them go to work, kick it to me."

Remember, we got a glimpse of Burrow's J back in December ... he hit a clutch shot against Oklahoma in a shooting challenge before their College Football Playoff matchup!!

As for the other side of the ball, it's a totally different story ... Burrow admits he'd be a huge liability on defense (guess he can't do EVERYTHING).

The future #1 overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft also revealed who his NBA comparison is ... and you guessed it, it's a dude with a championship.

