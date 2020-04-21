Brett Favre Says Joe Burrow Had Greatest College Season Ever, Best I've Seen!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

"I don't know if I've ever seen any college player better than he played last year."

That's Brett Favre heaping a TON of praise on Joe Burrow ... telling TMZ Sports he thinks the LSU QB's 2019 season was the greatest of all time!!!

Of course, Burrow's stats back up the claim ... the 23-year-old completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and scored 65 total (rushing and passing) TDs -- but it's still shocking to hear the Packers legend make the claim nonetheless.

But, Favre tells us Burrow's year just tops them all.

"In fact, [Burrow's] team was incredible," Favre says. "Best college team I've ever seen. And, the best play by a college quarterback in history."

So, just how do Burrow's numbers compare with guys like Newton, Tebow, Young and Manziel?

Newton in 2010: 2,854 passing yards, 30 passing TDs, 1,473 rushing yards, 20 rushing TDs

Manziel in 2012: 3,706 passing yards, 26 passing TDs, 1,410 rushing yards, 21 rushing TDs

Tebow in 2007: 3,286 passing yards, 32 passing TDs, 895 rushing yards, 23 rushing TDs

Young in 2005: 3,036 passing yards, 26 passing TDs, 1050 rushing yards, 12 rushing TDs

Yeah, Favre might have a point here!!

As for Burrow's future in the NFL -- ya gotta hear which legendary QB Brett thinks Joe most plays like.

By the way, the Packers legend also reminisced with us about his draft day experience in 1991 ... and he even opened up about that epic draft night photo!!