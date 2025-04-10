Mother of Slain Former High School Football Player Wants Big U To Fry in Prison

Play video content TMZ.com

Los Angeles-bred gang leader Eugene "Big U" Henley Jr. has pled not guilty to the slew of charges thrown at him last month, including a murder -- but the mother of the man he supposedly killed is speaking out ... and she's claiming he did what feds say he did!!!

TMZ Hip Hop recently caught up with the family of Rayshawn Williams ... his mother, Shadonna Brown, and her daughter, outside Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles.

According to the federal indictment, prosecutors outlined how Big U allegedly killed Williams after a dispute in Las Vegas before dragging his body into the desert where it began to deteriorate.

Big U was in court on Wednesday in L.A. and denied all the charges against him. It's been a massive takedown that even threatened Adam22's business at No Jumper.

Brown tells us that "a mother's intuition" led her to believe Big U was responsible; federal prosecutors and agents have since connected more dots between the two.

Williams was signed to Big U's record label Uneek Music as an artist but is said to have written a diss song directed towards his boss and was killed in retaliation.

Big U's son and Williams also played football together at Crenshaw High School.

Brown has since started a GoFundMe account to help pay for relocation fees out of growing threats in the neighborhood but sends a direct message to Big U that she's angry for entrusting her son to his care.

She says her suspicions were confirmed when Big U failed to contact her following the incident with her son.

Brown's comments mirror rapper SKG's, who also says she had violent run-ins with Big U in the past, which also involved Nipsey Hussle.