Adam22 Says He Wasn't Arrested, Feds Wanted Big U Letter Regarding Nipsey Hussle

Feds Came To My House But Didn't Arrest Me ...

Adam22 says he was NOT picked up by the feds, contrary to reports, but he tells us Uncle Sam paid him a visit regarding the Big U case and Nipsey Hussle's murder.

We got the "No Jumper" podcast host at Bob Hope Airport in Burbank and we asked him about Wack 100 claiming he was arrested by federal agents.

Adam22 says the feds talked to him about the Big U case and they wanted to get their hands on a cease-and-desist letter Big U sent Adam's podcast regarding an episode where Luce Cannon claimed Big U had prior knowledge of Nipsey's death before the fatal March 2019 shooting.

Big U helped launch Nipsey's rap career and in his federal RICO case, the indictment claims Big U is heard on wiretapped calls saying he was "bigger" than Nipsey and disciplined Hussle before his murder.