DJ Vlad Defends VladTV From Trolls Amid Big U, Bricc Baby RICO Arrests

DJ Vlad rebukes the notion his interviews put people in jail ... Big U, Bricc Baby just got locked up on RICO charges, and have done VladTV interviews in the past -- but they don't discuss active cases!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with Vlad on Thursday to discuss the sweeping Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips takedown ... VladTV is mentioned one time in the federal complaint stemming from the interview Vlad and Adam22 had last year.

Big U sent a cease-and-desist to "No Jumper" to take down an interview that allegedly contained some of the crimes listed on the feds' docs ... and Adam just resurrected the clip.

Vlad was able to document both Big U and Bricc Baby's life stories himself on his pioneering YouTube channel, and he tells us he's honestly surprised by the arrests.

He describes Big U as a good guy, and Bricc Baby recently became a paid regular guest on VladTV -- Vlad says he didn't see any signs of nerves when he last saw the L.A. rapper at the mall the other day.

One VladTV interview that did land a subject in hot water, however, was the Keefe D interview ... where the reputed Crips member detailed his still alleged involvement in the 1996 Tupac Shakur murder.

Vlad says Keefe told him he had immunity from LAPD to discuss the incident ... a distinction Las Vegas Police disregarded when they arrested the 61-year-old in Sept. 2023.

Despite Vegas PD's best efforts, Vlad tells us he refused to turn over backlog and BTS footage from the Keefe D convo.

Vlad and Adam are also linking up later today ... expect plenty more pods to come from this conspiracy case.