DJ Vlad Blames Kamala Harris for Skipping VLADTV, Says It Led to Election Loss

There's been heavy speculation as to why Kamala Harris got trounced at the polls by Donald Trump, and DJ Vlad says he has the answers ... her media savvy SUCKED!!!

As many Americans are coming to grips with the election results, Vlad ripped both Kamala and Tim Walz caps for passing on VladTV interviews he offered to help get their political promises out to the masses.

Vlad says KH's campaign essentially lost the election by NOT sitting for an interview on his platform -- even after pressing her team for months!!!

The seasoned hip hop journalist says he would have given Kamala and Tim Walz "free reign" to speak on issues Americans want to hear about.

Vlad says they really dropped the ball by skipping Joe Rogan's podcast, and not being as forward-thinking as Trump's team.

The newly elected Trump currently has 46 million views of his appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast ahead of the election. Trump credited his son Barron for convincing him to do the interview. Gotta listen to ALL your advisors!!!