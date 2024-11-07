Jimmy Kimmel Says Donald Trump's Victory Over Kamala Harris Was a 'Terrible Night'

Jimmy Kimmel got choked up during the opening monologue of his late-night show, telling his audience it was "terrible" that Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

The comedian came out onstage Wednesday evening for "Jimmy Kimmel Live" one day after Trump beat Harris at the polls, delivering a somber speech that nearly made Jimmy cry.

Jimmy said it was a "terrible night for women, for children, for hundreds of thousands of hard-working immigrants," briefly pausing to fight back tears.

He went on to say it was a terrible night for poor people, seniors, the middle class, the media, the justice system and Ukraine, again stopping to collect himself before moving on to Trump's voters.

Jimmy said it was a bad night for them, too, but they didn't realize it yet. He then cracked a joke about Melania, noting it was an "absolute disaster of a night" for her.

Trump was also top of mind for the 3 other late-night hosts: Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon.

On "Late Night With Seth Meyers," Seth implied that Trump would never leave office now that he was back in the White House.

Seth said, “Well, Donald Trump has won the 2024 election and will be president again for four more years, or eight or 12 or whatever."

On the "Late Show With Stephen Colbert," Stephen began by sitting at his desk and addressing his audience in a serious matter about the Trump win.

He said, “Hey there, how are you doing? If you watch this show regularly I’m guessing you’re not doing great. Yeah, me neither.”

Stephen then tried to make light of things by talking about his comedy show before displaying TV clips of various news stories talking about Trump's second term with zany reactions from other countries.

Over on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," Fallon began his monologue by reminding everyone "America decided to get back with a crazy ex and elect Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States."

He added, “No matter who you voted for I think we can all agree that it’s going to be a rough Thanksgiving.”