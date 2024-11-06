'Calm' Meditation App Jumps 100 Spots in App Store After Election Night Ad
The 2024 presidential election was a whirlwind of chaos, noise, and sensory overload, but one meditation app stepped in to give people a much-needed break from the madness -- and it definitely didn't go unnoticed.
The app "Calm" saw a massive -- more than a 100-spot -- jump in the App Store after its brilliant 30-second silence ad break aired during CNN and ABC's election coverage ... offering a necessary moment of peace amid the chaos and skyrocketing stress.
A Calm spokesperson tells TMZ they knew offering moments of tranquility was essential during election season, especially as people were all glued to the updates and struggling to find a break from the uproar.
After their ad aired, tons of people flocked to the app for ongoing support, sparking a surge in Calm downloads in just one day -- boosting their App Store ranking and getting people buzzing about it on X, including Jake Paul.
In addition to the silent ad, they created a calming corner on IG Live, streaming soothing footage of wildlife like penguins and meerkats at the San Diego Zoo that 150K people tuned in for -- because research shows watching cute animals can actually lower anxiety.
So, no matter what your thoughts are on Trump winning or Kamala losing, Calm's clearly got your back -- and just wants you to, you know, stay calm.