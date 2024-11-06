'Calm' Meditation App Jumps 100 Spots In App Store!!! ... After Election Night Ad

The 2024 presidential election was a whirlwind of chaos, noise, and sensory overload, but one meditation app stepped in to give people a much-needed break from the madness -- and it definitely didn't go unnoticed.

The app "Calm" saw a massive -- more than a 100-spot -- jump in the App Store after its brilliant 30-second silence ad break aired during CNN and ABC's election coverage ... offering a necessary moment of peace amid the chaos and skyrocketing stress.

This is an incredible ad by Calm



pic.twitter.com/kzSGPiq7Gu — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) November 6, 2024 @pitdesi

A Calm spokesperson tells TMZ they knew offering moments of tranquility was essential during election season, especially as people were all glued to the updates and struggling to find a break from the uproar.

After their ad aired, tons of people flocked to the app for ongoing support, sparking a surge in Calm downloads in just one day -- boosting their App Store ranking and getting people buzzing about it on X, including Jake Paul.

The most genius ad placement goes to the calm app on CNN



I mean that’s fucking hilarious. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 6, 2024 @jakepaul

In addition to the silent ad, they created a calming corner on IG Live, streaming soothing footage of wildlife like penguins and meerkats at the San Diego Zoo that 150K people tuned in for -- because research shows watching cute animals can actually lower anxiety.