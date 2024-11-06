Bezos Congratulates Trump on Election Win After Scrapping WaPo Endorsement

One of the richest men in the world is congratulating Donald Trump for winning back the presidency ... with Jeff Bezos sending Trump major props.

The Amazon founder posted Wednesday morning on X ... "Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities."

Bezos is also wishing Trump "all success in leading and uniting the America we all love."

The congratulations come after Jeff sparked major backlash last month when he suddenly stopped the Washington Post, the newspaper he owns, from endorsing a presidential candidate.

Bezos' decision to break with the paper's endorsement tradition resulted in more than 200,000 readers canceling their WaPo subscriptions in the immediate aftermath ... according to NPR ... and some folks even went so far as to claim JB was trying to curry favor with Trump in anticipation of a possible election win.

For his part, Jeff said his decision to end WaPo endorsements was about being unbiased, and "no quid pro quo of any kind" was involved.

It's interesting ... Bezos has only posted on X twice this year ... and his only other post was on July 13 -- the night of the Trump assassination attempt in Butler, PA -- when he said "Our former President showed tremendous grace and courage under literal fire tonight. So thankful for his safety and so sad for the victims and their families."