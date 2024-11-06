Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Stephen King, Jamie Lee Curtis, Other Celebs React to Kamala Harris Loss

Despite countless celebrity endorsements, Vice President Kamala Harris fell short Tuesday night and lost the 2024 Presidential Election ... prompting strong reactions from the entertainment world.

Several of Harris' most vocal supporters sounded off on Donald Trump's comeback victory, expressing everything from heartbreak to frustration to shady remarks.

Author Stephen King took to X to share a message about democracy, suggesting the American institution had been sold out.

He wrote ... "There's a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT'S SOLD. You can say the same about democracy."

Actress Christina Applegate had a far more emotional reaction to the news, revealing her daughter, Sadie Grace, was "sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away."

The "Dead to Me" actress then encouraged her followers to unfollow her if they disagree with her political stance.

Rapper Cardi B -- who campaigned on behalf of Harris at the VP's Milwaukee rally Friday -- posted on her X account a savage dig at red states down South, then deleted it.

"Riverdale" alum Lili Reinhart said her "heart absolutely breaks" for the women who accused Trump of sexual assault, noting it must've been hard "seeing millions of people vote for their abuser."

Jamie Lee Curtis also spoke out after the polls closed, encouraging her followers to keep fighting for women's rights and other underrepresented groups.

She continued ... "One fight at a time. One protest at a time. That's what it means to be an American. That's what it has always meant and will always mean regardless of the outcome."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Signing off her note, the Oscar winner told her followers to "be gentle with people today."

We're sure more celebrity reactions are set to trickle in as the day goes on ... so, be sure to stay tuned.

