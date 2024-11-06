Barack & Michelle Obama Congratulate Trump, Say Election Outcome Wasn't What They Hoped For
Barack, Michelle Obama Election Wasn't What We Wanted ... But Congrats, Trump!!!
Former President Barack and former First Lady Michelle Obama have spoken out to congratulate Donald Trump and J.D. Vance on their big win, and acknowledge Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s loss in the 2024 presidential election.
In an X statement posted Wednesday, Barack and Michelle said the outcome was not what they had hoped for, particularly with their disagreements with the Republican Party and with the Trump campaign. But they stressed that in a democracy, you have to accept that your POV won’t always win -- so it’s all about respecting the peaceful transfer of power.
The Obamas added their belief that America’s problems are solvable -- especially if we all stick to the core constitutional principles and democratic norms that have always made the country great.
They noted the difficulties many Americans are facing, and wrapped up the message by reminding citizens that in a country as big and diverse as the U.S., we’ll never all agree. But progress means everyone has to show good faith and keep working together to build a country that’s equal, fair, and free.
The Obamas spent a lot of time and energy campaigning for Kamala -- and they weren’t the only big names backing the Harris-Walz ticket -- there was a whole roster of A-list celeb supporters too, left deeply disappointed by the election results ... which will see Trump return to the Oval Office come January.