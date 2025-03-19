DOJ Busts Rollin' 60s Crips for Murder, Sweeping RICO Charge, Big U Named a Fugitive

Eugene Henley Jr., AKA Big U -- an ex-manager of Nipsey Hussle and a founding member of Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips street gang -- is now charged in a federal RICO complaint that includes allegations of murder, human trafficking and extortion.

Officials from the U.S. Attorney's Office in L.A. held a press conference Wednesday confirming 10 people have been arrested, including part-time rappers Bricc Baby and Luce Cannon ... who've been frequent guests on the 'No Jumper' podcast.

Big U is listed in the docs as the Rollin' 60s kingpin and is accused of murdering an aspiring Las Vegas rapper in January 2021 in Las Vegas after the unnamed rapper allegedly recorded a diss track taking shots at Big U.

The feds claim Big U drove to North Las Vegas with another charged defendant -- Sylvester "Vey" Robinson -- fatally shot the aspiring rapper in the head, dragged the body off Interstate 15 into the desert and left the corpse in a ditch.

Big U and Robinson allegedly then drove back to L.A. and told all witnesses not to speak with law enforcement about the slaying. The feds claim they also deleted surveillance footage of the slain rapper's time spent in the studio.

If it sounds like a scene from the movie "Casino," the complaint characterizes Big U's enterprise as "a mafia-like organization" that used intimidation tactics to get over on local businesses.

There are also claims millions of dollars were embezzled from L.A. Mayor Karen Bass' office under the guise of anti-gang community activism -- feds allege Big U used the money from those grants, as well as as a bogus COVID-19 relief loan for his record label, to enhance his criminal enterprise and rep as an "O.G." on the streets.

Acting United States Attorney Joseph McNally ripped Big U and his operation during the press blitz ... "The allegations in the complaint unsealed today reveal a criminal enterprise that engaged in murder, extortion, human trafficking, and fraud – all led by a supposed anti-gang activist and purported music entrepreneur who was nothing more than a violent street criminal.”

Big U previously spent 13 years in prison, and if convicted he could face a statutory maximum sentence of life.