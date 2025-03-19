Rollin' 60s Crips' Big U Turns Himself In, Denies Committing Crimes

Play video content

Eugene Henley Jr., AKA Big U, one of the founders of the Rollin' 60s Crips' just posted a video saying he's on his way to turn himself into the authorities after being charged in a federal RICO indictment.

Big U posted on Instagram late Wednesday riding in a van with his family. He says he's on his way to turn himself in to deal with the indictment which he calls "bull crap."

He asks for prayers and says over the years he's only done good and has helped elevate his family. He claims the allegations against him are "straight trash." Big U thanks his fans who are standing by him showing him love and support.

Big U is pretty much blames Wack 100 and 600 for putting him in the slammer. He claims 600 was with the police when police raided his house. He claims Wack was working with the FBI and the city and told them to not give U money.

He says people don't understand what the FBI does to black men who try to help their community. He says this is the price of being black and trying to help others in their neighborhood.

In documents, the feds allege murder, human trafficking and extortion. The murder allegedly occurred in January 2021 after Big U drove with another charged defendant and fatally shot an aspiring rapper in the head, took his body off the interstate and into the desert and left the body there.

During a press conference on Wednesday, The U.S. Attorney's Office said 10 people were arrested, including part-time rappers Bricc Baby and Luce Cannon. In his Instagram video, Big U says he doesn't even hang with either of these rappers and he expects them to snitch on him and most likely testify against him.